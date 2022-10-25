Tips to 'winterize' power equipment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's time to get ready for winter, including items inside your garage.
After a long summer of boating, mowing and cleaning up the yard - winterizing your power equipment is an important step to make sure it lasts and could save you come spring.
From riding mowers to chainsaws and other summer outdoor equipment, there are things you should do before putting them in storage for the winter.
One of the most important is stabilizing or removing the fuel.
Experts say if you're going to use the equipment within six months then a stabilizing product mixed with gasoline will work.
But any longer its best to fully dry up the fuel source.
"If fuel is left in the equipment untreated, what will happen is the fuel will separate and degrade," said Miranda Becker, PR Lead for Blain's Farm and Fleet. "Which can lead to issues in the fuel and carbonator and those are potential expensive maintenance and repairs."
And even if you're equipment will be kept inside a shed or garage, Becker says it's best to keep it covered.
If you do have gas cans that are full you don't necessarily need to use them up. The fuel stabilizer will also work to hold the gas over until springtime.