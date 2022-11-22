Tips when spending Thanksgiving alone

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) — It's never easy spending a holiday by yourself, something many Americans struggle with every year.
"Not being around them is just really emotional," Amber Mieloszyk said. Mieloszyk immediate family lives in Nevada.
Amber hasn't been home for Thanksgiving in three years, making it tough for someone who used to enjoy those family gatherings.
"After my grandparents passed away, they kind of split up and it was just the immediate family," said Mieloszyk. "After my mom passed away, I just don't see them at all. It's too expensive to fly out to Nevada."
Being away from close family that long has given Amber time to figure out what she wants to do on holidays and has advice for others who may need it.
"Just try and stay happy. If you have pets, do something with your pets because they're your family," Mieloszyk said.
If you're not a pet person, she suggests self-care.
"Do something for yourself," she said. "Take a hot bath that you never get to take, do that craft project that you were never able to have time for."
She says making the day about yourself to keep your mind off the holiday blues is how she's gotten through an emotional time of year.
"It keeps you busy, it keeps you entertained, and you're doing something for yourself," Mieloszyk said. "You don't have to worry about anybody else or making everybody happy. The day is about you."