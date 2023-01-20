TOMAHAWK BUS INCIDENT UPDATE: Parents say they've warned district about bus route

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) — Student drop-off didn't go as scheduled in Tomahawk on Wednesday after school where a bus driver took kids to the Tomahawk Bus Company bus barn instead of to their homes.
Kids and the bus driver got into a shouting match on the bus and the bus driver abruptly changed course.
Video gathered by News 9 you can hear the bus driver yelling, ""How do you like it when somebody tells you what to do?? - you cannot do that! You can't do that!"
A student can be overheard saying they were calling the police. The driver grew increasingly frustrated by student 'loud and disrespectful behavior' and what started as a regular ride home turned into a tense experience with students not being dropped off, but the bus returning to the bus barn.
Law enforcement was called, and it became a dramatic ordeal, particularly for younger students on the bus.
Parents say the situation was stressful and their kids were shaken.
"To have my daughter - who I have a very close bond with message me and say dad I'm scared - it was like - I couldn't breathe."
Another parent, Shannon Williams praised the Tomahawk Bus Company's response after the children were sitting at the bus barn.
"I think they did what they were supposed to do - (the alternate driver) showed up just a few minutes after I got there in a bus to relieve the bus driver - then he said straight out 'You don't have to worry about her (driving students) again."
Tomahawk School District said in a statement the safety of the students is their paramount concern and "the driver involved will no longer be transporting students of the School District of Tomahawk."
However, not all parents were happy with how the situation was handled. Also, Sean Carstensen, whose 4-year-old son was on the bus, said this was a situation simmering for a long time and many parents notified the school about issues with this bus route.
"I said, well, you've known about it for three months - which he has - we have called on this bus, and another bus which is worse than this one, for over three months - and they've done nothing."
This situation is still under investigation by the Tomahawk Police Department and News 9 will continue to cover the situation.
Messages left for the Tomahawk Bus Company were not returned and attempts to reach them were unsuccessful.