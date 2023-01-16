Tomahawk, other crews battle fire at Tripoli BP

TOWN OF SOMO, Wis. (WAOW) — A fire at the Tripoli BP caused significant damage as firefighters from Tomahawk and area fire departments battled the blaze Monday morning.
On Monday January 16 at approximately 4:01 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office Communications Center dispatched Tomahawk Fire Department to W11069 US Highway 8, the Tripoli BP, in the Town of Somo for a report of smoke coming from the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but does not appear to be suspicious. No injuries were reported at any point. All fire units cleared from the scene at approximately noon.
Upon arrival heavy smoke was noted toward the roof line of the building. Automatic mutual aid was dispatched from the Nokomis Fire Department for a full response.
According to a post from Tomahawk Fire Department, upon arrival of Tomahawk Engine 3, Firefighters began an inital interior attack, but ended up exiting the structure as it was quickly becoming unstable and unsafe for interior fire operations.
Due to the size and growing complexity of the fire, command upgraded the response as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).
The Facebook post also stated:
"Departments that also responded to the scene included Little Rice Fire and Emergency Support Unit, Prentice Fire, Crescent Fire, Corning Fire, Rhinelander Fire, Lincoln County Sheriffs Office and Tomahawk EMS. Hazelhurst Fire was requested for a change of quarters and responded to the Nokomis Fire Department for stand by and Merrill EMS also stood by in Tomahawk for short period of time during this as well for EMS coverage."
The Lincoln County Highway Department assisted throughout the incident in keeping US Highway 8 sanded and salted, which helped to prevent the highway from having to be closed at any point.
Chief Paul Winter thanked the different departments and resources that responded to this incident this morning.