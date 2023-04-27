Tomahawk police offer security surveys for homeowners and businesses

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) - The Tomahawk Police Department is making a difference in their community by offering residents a security survey where they come out to a home and can give suggestions on how to improve home security.
For senior citizens such as Patricia Haskins, she says this is a fantastic idea.
"A lot of times, we don't really think about our safety in terms of what we can do to prevent problems for ourselves," said Haskins.
On top of that, a great way to get to know the police department.
"It's my understanding that the officers are assigned to a neighborhood, so you get to know who your officer is within your neighborhood," said Haskins.
Officer Alysia Watruea got the idea from one of her training classes, offering to at at almost every angle from doors, to shrubs, and even trees and lighting.
"Lighting is a big issue too, just in general," said Watruea. "If you have appropriate lighting, that can deter crime."
She's that this can give people more security and keep out intruders.