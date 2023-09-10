10th annual Guns N' Hoses Game

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) --- Portage Co. police officers and firefighters decided to settle who can swing the bats better on the diamond in their 10th annual charity softball game.
The officers and firefighters put on their 'Guns n' Hoses' charity softball game for the 10th straight year in a new location, Zenoff Park in Stevens Point.
The event was put on to help send money to veterans' services from all over Portage Co.
No matter what team the people were cheering for, both departments are the winners on and off the field.
Plover officer, Brian Noll, who plays softball for his free time and has a slight edge of competitiveness, wanted to mention the importance of everyone coming out to the game to donate to the veterans.
"There's a big rivalry obviously; but the bigger picture is raising money for the veterans to give back to them, send money to the dream flights and honor flight, and keep the rest of the money within Portage Co. Veterans Funds," Noll said.
Along with the hard-hit dingers and the web gems in the ballgame, raffles and giveaways that raised money for the veterans were at the park.
Instead of having a 7th inning stretch, with peanuts and crackerjacks; it was the mascots from schools around Portage Co. racing around the base pads for more entertainment.
The police officers ended up with the event over the firefighters 16-5.
All money won, proceeds to the Veterans Funds of Portage Co.
Both departments from Portage Co. can't wait to do it again next year.