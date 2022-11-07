18-year-old Spencer man dies in two-vehicle crash in Florence County

TOWN OF FLORENCE, Wis. (WAOW) -- An 18-year-old Spencer man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County on Saturday afternoon.
Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:02 p.m., the Florence County dispatch center received several 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 2 near Westrin Rd in the Town of Florence.
Deputies arrived on scene and found that an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle in a head-on type crash. The eastbound vehicle was driven by the Spencer man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound vehicle was occupied by two males; one from Crystal Falls, Mich. and one from Magnolia, Texas. Both were transported to the Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson in Iron Mountain, Mich. and were reported to be in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the press release from Sheriff Miller.
Assisting at the scene was Florence Fire Department, Florence Rescue Squad, Integrity Paramedics, Florence County Highway Department, the Florence County Coroner’s Office.