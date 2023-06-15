19th annual Flip Merwin Memorial Race continues racer's legacy

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two decades after his passing, a racer's legacy lives on.
Phillip "Flip" Merwin was a snowmobile racer, pit crew member, and avid racing fan.
"Well there is no race that means more to me than the Flip memorial race," said Mark Heinrich, Flip's friend, "he was just a super guy, friendly guy, always a smile."
He passed away in a snowmobile racing accident in 2003, just before he planned to switch over to stock car racing. His passing left a hole in the racing community.
"Flip Merwin was a good friend of my dad's and I got to meet him one time and he's just the nicest guy and our whole team aspires to be like he was," said Brock Heinrich, driver.
Now, the State Park Speedway hosts an annual race in his honor.
"It's an honor to have the race named after Flip," said Ralph Merwin, Flip's father.
"To get that trophy, it means a lot to a lot of people in this area," said Curt Keene, racetrack announcer.
"It's great to do this race every year, in his honor," said Tate Baumer, Flip's friend.
Friends, family, and racers alike showed up to display just how much Flip meant to them.
"To know Flip as long as we did, and what a special guy that he was, feels good to be here tonight," said Mark Mackesy, driver and Flip's friend.
"You can't replace him, you never forget him, I mean he's always with us you can see it on the car," said Mark Heinrich.
And Flip is still making an impact on races.
"Before my kid goes out and races, every time, I talk to Flip, to see if he'll help us out, come on, do something you would do," said Mark.
Brock Heinrich's number 52, mirrors Flips 525. It's a chance of fate he said he's proud to wear.
"I'm more than happy to carry that number and have his name on the roof, and it's just a really big deal to have Flip be a part of our race team," said Heinrich.
New to the race this year: what was once Flip's old truck. Now revamped and touched up, it showed up to honor its late owner.
"We went through it and fixed it up, it was kind of a fixture him and that truck in town with all his friends," said Merwin.
The winner of the last three Flip Memorial races, Justin Mendeik hopes to defend his title.
"It's always cool to win memorial races, especially in their honor, so hopefully we can get another one tonight," said Mendeik.
And Flip's legacy continues to inspire a younger generation of racers.
"I just hope that I can live up to what he used to do, because he was just a great guy and I aspire to be like that," said Brock Heinrich.
No matter what the result, everyone said they're just happy to be doing what Flip loved: racing together.