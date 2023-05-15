 Skip to main content
2 drivers injured in after head-on crash

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Sheriff's Department is reporting two injuries after a two vehicle head-on traffic crash in the Village of Port Edwards. 

Wood County Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:21 a.m. on Monday regarding the crash, located in the 6100 block of CTH Z. 

It was determined by Port Edwards Police Department that a northbound vehicle crossed over the center line while heading around a curve and crossed into the path of a vehicle driving south.

Both drivers were transported to Marshfield Medical Center. 

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

