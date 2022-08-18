2022 Jefferson Award: Lisa and Bruce Bauer

TOWN OF HALDER Wis. (WAOW)-- A Marathon County couple is recognized for their volunteer efforts with a Jefferson Award.
Lisa and Bruce Bauer are familiar to many in the Halder area for investing significant time in the community.
"They do so much for our little community to keep it growing and keep it going," Jessica Oleson said. "It makes Halder special."
The couple organizes the Halder Tractor Pull which is held each July.
They also unselfishly give countless hours to organizing baseball, tee ball and softball leagues at Halder ballpark.
"It's 120 years old... and its where we play ball," Bruce Bauer explains.
The couple lad the charge in helping upgrade the ballpark. In 2016 construction wrapped up on a new $200,000 grandstand.
"It is gonna last for 200 years--way beyond our generations will be able to enjoy it," Lisa Bauer says.
During the summer months you will find families gathered at the ball diamond -- to celebrate a sense of community and America's favorite pastime.