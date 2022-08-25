238 deer killed at Taylor County deer farm due to CWD detection

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -– A local deer farm was depopulated after 238 deer were tested with 61 deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Friday.
In 2021, a 6-year-old white-tailed doe tested positive for CWD at the 22-acre farm. DATCP immediately quarantined all animals on the premises and no deer were permitted to leave the property.
Of the 238 animals tested as a result of the depopulation, 61 were positive for the disease, the release said.
The farm owner will receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals. The farm will not be permitted to hold cervids for five years, and during that period it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections, according to the release.
CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.