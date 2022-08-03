$3.75 million grant announced for Park Falls Water Utility

(WAOW)-- A grant of over $3 million has been announced by Governor Tony Evers for the Park Falls Water Utility.
“The city of Park Falls has faced changing community needs, higher costs, and limitations of older infrastructure for years. Today’s investment will make necessary improvements to the city’s aging water utility system, and make sure that residents have access to clean, safe, and reliable water,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Mayor Bablick and his administration to address the imminent needs of the Park Falls community and greater area, and to help ensure folks and families aren’t stuck footing the bill for this upgraded infrastructure.”
The grant of $3.75 million goes towards infrastructure fixes that will support water conservation effort and safe drinking water in the city.
It will also help with:
- Help the city install new water mains
- Make water tower improvements
- Infrastructure improvements meant to save water
- Prevent Freezing water lines in winter months
- Ensure reliable water services to residents
“City staff and I have been working very hard to find solutions to deal with the aftermath of the permanent Mill shutdown,” said Mayor Michael Bablick in a press release. “We are very thankful to Governor Evers and his staff for working so hard to help us in our time of need. These funds will go a long way in solving our infrastructure needs in the utility, protecting future ratepayers.”
The grant is funded through the American Recue Plan Act.
In a statement, the city says they will be able to withdraw its application that is currently pending with the Public Service Commission(PSC) for a Conventional Rate Case for now and prevent a major rate increase at this time.
The former paper mill used 50-75% of the Water Utility's demand, when the it closed, the significant reduction in water flow throughout the Utility left it vulnerable in the winter.
Multiple water mains in the city were first installed over 100 years ago, many of them are too shallow to be protected from freezing in the winter without the consistent flow that was generated by the paper mill.
Water towers are also in danger of freezing, they aren't able to turnover fast enough in the winter and maintain fire protection.
Construction is expected to start next summer and finish by the fall months of 2024.