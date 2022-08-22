3 dead in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes are blocked on WIS 21 at County Z following a fatal crash.
Three people are dead after a crash in Adams County, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle with two people inside was traveling north on CTH Z and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of CTH Z and STH 21.
The vehicle then slowly pulled forward onto STH 21, when a semi travelling east on STH 21, traveling at full speed, swerved upon approaching the vehicle.
The semi was ultimately unable to avoid hitting the front left corner of the vehicle and landed in a ditch, rolling onto its right side.
Metal debris from the crash flew into an unoccupied vehicle parked at a gas station parking lot.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck and the driver of the semi all died.
All three were from out-of-state.
Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.