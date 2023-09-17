MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) --- The state is getting ready to celebrate the fall season in Marshfield.
Around 10,000 people showed up for the 31st annual Maple Fall Fest this weekend.
The event featured over 150 vendors with food, fall décor, wood works, other arts and crafts, and everyone's favorite: pumpkins and maple syrup.
"People have a good time here, it's almost like a family reunion every time we come back," Matt McLean, Executive Director, Visit Marshfield said.
"We've had folks that have been here for 30-plus years, and it's nice to get the spotlight on Marshfield. It's a fun place to visit and we a lot going on," McLean said.
The city of Marshfield also provided tours of the Wildwood Zoo and released monarch butterflies to let people know the summertime has come to an end.