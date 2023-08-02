4-H seeing growth in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — For those of us who didn't grow up around farms, 4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health.
“It allows kids to get to meet other kids in the community while they’re learning a new skill,” said Jogi Langenhahn, Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator.
Langenhahn tells me most of the clubs at the fair have been getting bigger over the past few years.
Everything from classics to learning to sew to more modern, 'trendy' topics like building charcuterie boards and balancing foods to life skills to assist kids transition to adulthood.
“They’ve had so many workshops that are trendy and interesting to the youth that I think that’s really expanding the program,” Langenhahn said.
4-H gives the youth a chance to grow through guidance, and management abilities. It's more than just cows and pigs.
“4-H is awesome," Langenhahn said. "It offers opportunities for leadership, to grow different skills, sometimes people hear 4h and think it’s just agriculture or just cattle. But there really are so many things."
For those who haven't been a part of 4-H since high school, it offers multiple adult projects, and gives many opportunities to show off the great things they put together.
"One thing, 4H of course is for the youth but then we also have our open class projects for adults which is similar things," Langenhahn said. "So, adults can also show at the fair they can bring flowers, wood carvings, quilts. It doesn’t stop just at the youth level, we also have adult opportunities as well.”
With nearly 6 million members across the country, 4-H officials say they want their skills to last a lifetime.
The Wisconsin Valley Fair will be going on until August 6, so be sure to swing by the 4H area to see their hard work.