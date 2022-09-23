50-50 Factory Outlet closing after more than three decades

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 50-50 Factory Outlet has been a staple in Schofield for more than three decades.
The owner, Scott Lystrup, said there are isn't just one reason, but many factors in today's economic climate that is causing the store to close. Lystrup said supply chain issues, helium shortages and overall inflation are among the reasons for the party decoration store is closing.
"Yeah, it's kinda sad to see it happen, but it is what it is, like to close with my head held high before things get bad," he said.
The 50-50 Factory Outlet is located at 1512 Schofield Ave in Schofield.
The Going Out of Business sale starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, but Lystrup says he's unsure how long the sale will last. Three other 50-50 Factory Outlet Wisconsin locations - Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Janesville - are also closing.