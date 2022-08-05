50 years later an area family is still working at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- A decades-long tradition is holding strong as the Brown family returns to the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Three generations have manned the front entrance of the Wisconsin Valley Fair, but this is not their first rodeo. For over 50 years the brown family and some of their closest friends have been working at the fair.
"My whole family gets together, my children are now working with me, and my grandchildren are now working with me," said Regina 'Tina' Brown, 50-year veteran of the Valley Fair. "They don't want me to give it up cause they have fun doing it."
The Brown family started working at fair in the 1960s.
"My uncle Jim Brown was the first one to start here," Jackie Brown, a Valley Fair worker of over 25 years. "...My mom got into it, Tina Brown, and so she has been doing it for quite a few years..."
After that, the tradition was set. Jackie Brown said, eventually she and her siblings would start working with her parents. Now, even Jackie's kids are helping out.
Giving out tickets at the front entrance may look easy but, the Browns' are on their feet most of the day, working twelve-hour days in the heat. Even then, the family continues to make their way out each summer.
Family members described looking forward to the fair every year, and they are not looking to leave the fairgrounds any time soon.