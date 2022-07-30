5th annual Hmong Wausau Festival returns

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Saturday kicked off the fifth annual Hmong Wausau Festival.
Food, clothing and sports are just a few ways the Hmong community is on display this weekend in Wausau.
People travel across the state and country to attend the festival each year. Festival officials said they once again had a record-breaking year in attendance.
Michelle Lor has been working as a food vendor at the festival since it began, and she has seen firsthand the festival's growth.
"There is all the food that you can try, all of our Asian food you can try, drinks too," Lor said. "When you do it every year, you don't see anything. But, COVID, ofcourse, when we were all in quarantine, we were all missing it."
The continued growth of the festivals is not only great for the Hmong community, it provides an opportunity for people outside of the community to learn something new.
"I love to see people here enjoy coming here (and) talk to us," Food Vendor Chalee Yang said.
Sunday is the final day of the Hmong Wausau Festival.