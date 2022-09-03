A decades long tradition brings UW-Stevens Point Students into the community

STEVENS POINT, WI. (WAOW)-- For over two decades students at UW-Stevens Point have been saying hello to their new neighbors with community service.
1,500 freshman students moved into the UW-Stevens Point campus this week and for many, it was their first time moving to central Wisconsin.
Saturday, 40 students participated in the annual labor of love community service event, as a way to help out their new community. Students like Freshmen Rachel Leveille hopped at the opportunity.
"I'm actually really excited that I'm painting a fence because I find painting quite fun," Leveille said
Leveille and several other students were a part of the team repainting Diane Ramsey Lalk's fence, a task done at least three other times by past volunteers.
"I feel very thankful for them doing this because it is just really too hard for me to do anymore and my husband and we are getting too old," Ramsey Lalk said.
Saving her time and money. Ramsey-Lalk estimates Saturday's project alone saved her one thousand dollars.
In total 40 students participated in the Labor of Love across three other locations, Peace Lutheran, Five Rings Martial Arts and Schmeeckle Reserve