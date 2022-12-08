A farm-raised deer in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic waste disease

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A deer in Lincoln County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
According to a press release by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) notified the organization a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive.
CWD is a fatal and infectious nervous system disease found in deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou.
Due to the test result, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect Monday, December 12, 2022.
According to the DNR press release, "state law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a farm-raised or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD. This recent detection will create a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln County."
The DNR recommends that any deer harvested within a 10-mile radius of the detected case have their deer tested for CWD.
According to the DNR press release, "hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste by locating a designated dumpster, transfer station or landfill location near you on the DNR website. Proper carcass disposal helps slow the spread of CWD by removing potentially infected deer carcasses from the landscape."