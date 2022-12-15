 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW WILL RETURN TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN
LATE TONIGHT...

A swath of steady light snow will return to central and north-
central Wisconsin later this evening into the overnight hours.
While the snow will not be heavy, 1 to 2 inches of accumulations
will be possible by the start of the Friday morning commute. Be
sure to give extra time for your morning commute and drive with
caution should roads become slippery or snow covered.

A fun snow day for kids across central Wisconsin

Kids in the snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With schools across central Wisconsin canceled due to the snow, that brought plenty of kids out to enjoy it.

Dozens of people brought their skills to the hills Thursday for a fun day of sledding. They enjoyed the heavy wet snow that made for stellar sledding and snowballs.

"We went to the sledding hill to have some fun," Gavin Lancelle of Weston said. "I like that it is really fast, and you don't know what is going to happen."

Lancelle said he enjoyed a fun day with his family.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

