A fun snow day for kids across central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With schools across central Wisconsin canceled due to the snow, that brought plenty of kids out to enjoy it.
Dozens of people brought their skills to the hills Thursday for a fun day of sledding. They enjoyed the heavy wet snow that made for stellar sledding and snowballs.
"We went to the sledding hill to have some fun," Gavin Lancelle of Weston said. "I like that it is really fast, and you don't know what is going to happen."
Lancelle said he enjoyed a fun day with his family.