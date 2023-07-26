 Skip to main content
A fundraiser may help people receive bus shelters

  • Updated
Veonna King

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- This all started because of ticket that local resident Dave Junion received. 

Junion received the ticket for cutting his grass to soon after a crime was committed on his yard.

The city ruled it as a alteration to the crime scene.

In return he received a $124 ticket. 

Not long after Junion took his complaints to Facebook along with comments about people who catch the bus outside his house.

He stated how their should be a shelter for them.

So Junion and local community members decided to create a GoFundMe to help raise money for Junion's ticket and for a possible bus shelter. 

"Doing things for other people just gives you a good feeling and makes the world a better place," said Junion.

In two Weeks, the GoFundMe raised over $3,000.  

On July 26, Junion has meeting with city officials including Mayor Katie Rosenberg.  

"Bringing forward this issue is really important and I really think this get us thinking about what does are community need," said Rosenberg. 

Rosenberg stated that the city has plans to investigate areas for possible bus shelters.  

