...LIGHT SNOW WILL RETURN TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN
LATE TONIGHT...

A swath of steady light snow will return to central and north-
central Wisconsin later this evening into the overnight hours.
While the snow will not be heavy, 1 to 2 inches of accumulations
will be possible by the start of the Friday morning commute. Be
sure to give extra time for your morning commute and drive with
caution should roads become slippery or snow covered.

A helping hand in the snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--For one Wausau man, clearing his driveway could cause a medical emergency, and that's when his friend stepped up to help.

Ted Williams had heart surgery this week and could not clear the snow from his sidewalks. That was when Dan Hommerding stepped up, telling his friend of more than a decade he would do the job.

"He's a good, good friend," Williams said. "It gives you a good warm fuzzy feeling to know people are behind you."

Williams said it will be a few weeks until he is back behind the snow blower.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 