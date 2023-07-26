A new website launched to help the medical staffing shortage

WISCONSIN, Wis.(WAOW)-- The medical staffing shortage has been a huge issue, especially in the state of Wisconsin.
The new bill 154 has been proposed to let Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) provide care for patients.
Nurses that meet the (APRN) standard are nurses educated at a master degree or higher.
However, current laws in the state of Wisconsin prohibits those actions from being done.
The website Qualified to Heal launched on July 24, created to let people petition and express their support for the legislation.
The website features background information on the bill along with stories of Nurses telling their stories based on the current law restriction.
The bill has been co-authorized by Sen.Testin, Sen. Cabral, and Rep. Magnafici.
" For them to go and practice independently they actually had to have a collaborative agreement that often times mean they have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to get a permission slip that maybe hundreds of miles away," said Testin.
If passed, the bill would allow nearly 8,000 (APRN) to provide care.