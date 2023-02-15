A northwoods Chamber of Commerce leader headed to Washington, D.C.

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Forest County's Chamber of Commerce director is gearing up for a trip to the nation's capital.
Chris Safer will be in Washington D.C., this week and will have a chance to tell Biden administration officials what he thinks his community needs to thrive.
Shafer told News 9 his county needs greater broadband access which is impacting everything from health care to jobs and education. Shafer estimates it would cost $40 million to make meaningful changes to the area's broadband.
While he's in Washington D.C., Shafer will learn how much money Forest County will get from the Rural Partnerships grant, part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Northwoods county is one of just 36 communities in the United States and five in Wisconsin to be chosen. The grant will help fix the county's 112 miles of roads.
"We have a lot of need to update and have those roads redone," Shafer said. "At the tune of about $400,000 per mile, funds are greatly needed."
But no matter the cost Shafer said any infrastructure improvements will benefit everyone in the community.