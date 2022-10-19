"A true friend": Vigil held for Marshfield teen who died from overdose Tuesday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Community members came together to mourn the loss of Marshfield teen with a candlelight vigil at Marshfield Skate Park on Wednesday night.
A pastor prayed over a group gathered to remember "a true friend" Cameron Kirschbaum, 16, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning.
Dozens of people gathered to pay respects to the Marshfield teen, who they said was always smiling, laughing, and happy.
"He always knew when someone was down, he was just so sweet, he was a sweet, generous person, I'd say he was the best, and I don't think it was his time to go," said Ally Gunning, friend and classmate of Kirschbaum.
She said she's grateful for the time she got with him and for living in such a kind and caring community.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources available.
Simply call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898211 for the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline.