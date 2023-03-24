A warning for parents ahead of spring cleaning

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The start of the spring season for many means it is time to start deep cleaning. However, some of your favorite cleaning products could be hazardous, especially around children.
Before breaking out the elbow grease, Dr. Sonal Chandratre a Pediatric Endocrinologist with Aspirus Health recommends reading the product directions first and never mixing cleaning products. Keep strong acids away from the eyes and skin — the best way to do this is by wearing rubber gloves and safety goggles.
After the job is done, storing cleaning products properly will protect children from harming themselves.
"In terms of accidental ingestion, families keep them (cleaning products) stored under the cabinet of the sink," Dr. Chandratre said. "But that is also easily accessible for children. "
If you suspect a child has ingested a cleaning product check for symptoms. If the child is showing mild to no symptoms call the National Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222. If they are unconscious, having convulsions, or not breathing call 911 immediately.