Abbotsford food pantry serving over 1,000 people every week

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - What started as a dozen families has now turned into hundreds needed help getting food on the table, and Saint Bernard's Catholic Church in Abbotsford took on that challenge three years ago.
"We never cancel, we never close. That's because the hunger is never cancelled," said Father Tim Oudenhoven, of the Saint Bernard's Catholic Church.
The church started up this pantry during the pandemic, and now because of inflation and more people moving to the area, the need for food is there.
"If you think about it, we're serving 1,200-1,300 individuals every week with food," said Oudenhoven.
Each Thursday, the church receives two truckloads of food and that total weight comes out to nearly six tons. Nearly all of that gets used every week.
"Some people, they don't have a car, they don't have a ride, so we help those people," said Isis, a delivery driver of H2N.
From whole families to single mothers, young and old, many in the area rely on this pantry every week.
"The thing I don't think people realize is homelessness is not that stereotype of people sleeping under a bridge. Food insecurity isn't people with messed up clothes," said Oudenhoven. "It's often time your neighbor who is going through things because of the lottery of life."
The pantry is open every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is also available for delivery going as far as 50 miles out of town.