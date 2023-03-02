 Skip to main content
Abbotsford High School hosts a mental health day for students

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - Abbotsford High School gave kids a mental health day with activities to give them a break from studying to focus on their well-being.

School officials decided to put on multiple classes such as self-defense, yoga, and health classes to get more kids in touch with their mental health.

"We've had a tough month with snow days and with not being in school, but being at home," said Patrick Leichtnam, a school resource officer. "All those things build up, you know, mental heath wise, so this is just a good break at the end of the week."

The self-defense classes were put on by Fortitude Krav Maga, who came all the way from Neenah to make this happen.

The school saw the day as a success for students, and hopes to continue putting on events like this.

