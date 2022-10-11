Achieve Center hosts open house for new childcare center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Achieve Center in Wausau is hosting an open house on Tuesday for the public to get a glimpse into their new childcare center for children with special needs.
The open house will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. with staff on hand to answer questions and meet parents.
The center offers clinical technicians, and a nurse on staff so kids can receive the care they need throughout the day.
"We have all of the bells and whistles that are important for improving the quality of a child's day," said Carol Wesley, Executive Director at the Achieve Center. "No other childcare should or can be expected to provide that level of care."
There will be refreshments at the open house and activities for kids to enjoy while parents look around and ask questions.
The center will be accepting 30 children ages 20 months to five years old.
You can call the center at 715-845-4900 with more questions about registration. The center is located at 520 N. 28th Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin, 54401