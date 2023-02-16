Addressing the labor shortage: Wisconsin needs more young workers

MARATHON CO. WIS. (WAOW) -- The nationwide labor shortage is coming to a head, and it's hitting the Badger State hard.
It can be attributed to a number of factors, but the biggest one to address is attracting and retaining younger workers.
In the past decade, Wisconsin has seen 106,000 people under the age of 21 leave, that's according to a report by Forward Analytics.
The Marathon County region is expected to lose nearly 50,000 workers to retirement by the end of this year, and lacks the number of skilled laborers to replace them.
"Keeping those people in the workforce is really important too and companies are doing that to make sure that they're giving opportunities for people who might be considering retiring, giving them a little bit more pay, and greater flexibility so they have time to do the things they want to do but still continue to work," said Dave Eckmann, President of the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Eckmann said the key to drawing young workers to the community is creating a well rounded place to live.
"Creating that environment to attract people is critically important, you do that by building a vibrant community and making sure you have the housing stock and you have the childcare available," said Eckmann.
Another group not participating in the workforce? Women ages 30 through 54, and experts said childcare may be the culprit.
"We've had that issue of affordable childcare for a long time, but now it appears that it's really manifesting itself in some women leaving the workforce," said Dale Knapp, Director of Forward Analytics.
He said an incentive plan may be a tactic that could work, but it would require state legislature in order to be implemented.
It could be an opportunity to bring some of the workforce back to the state.
"We have a chance now to maybe turn that around," said Knapp, "It ranges from dollar credits, cash incentives, assistance with housing maybe down payments on housing things like that."
He said we're falling behind, and it's not an overnight fix, but making people aware of the problem is a first step.