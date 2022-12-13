Affordable gifts this holiday season

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to
all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and
evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East
winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy
snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic
power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to
the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation
type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and
ice accumulations of a tenth to quarter of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong
winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and
could cause sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Weather Alert

Affordable gifts this holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Children's Books

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Inflation may make gift-giving tough this holiday season.

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one doesn't have to break the bank. Consumers might be able to find something right under their noses.

Using community resources like the Marathon County Library can help keep holiday shopping low. The library is currently offering grab-and-go crafts that can be a great stocking stuffer for something to build or a present all on its own.

"We have this month grab-and-go gifts for adults and kids," Dan Richter, Library Marketing Specialist for the Marathon County Library, said. "The kids ones especially are very personal because you make a snow globe and you put your child's picture in...and for adults, we have a craft where you make a felt flower pin."

Richter also said librarians can help create a curated reading list for your loved ones.

If you plan on purchasing gifts, experts recommend creating a total budget for what you are willing to spend and sticking to it, but sometimes, having an open and honest conversation with your friends that the budgets are tight may be the best move.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

Tags

