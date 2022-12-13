Affordable gifts this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Inflation may make gift-giving tough this holiday season.
Finding the perfect gift for a loved one doesn't have to break the bank. Consumers might be able to find something right under their noses.
Using community resources like the Marathon County Library can help keep holiday shopping low. The library is currently offering grab-and-go crafts that can be a great stocking stuffer for something to build or a present all on its own.
"We have this month grab-and-go gifts for adults and kids," Dan Richter, Library Marketing Specialist for the Marathon County Library, said. "The kids ones especially are very personal because you make a snow globe and you put your child's picture in...and for adults, we have a craft where you make a felt flower pin."
Richter also said librarians can help create a curated reading list for your loved ones.
If you plan on purchasing gifts, experts recommend creating a total budget for what you are willing to spend and sticking to it, but sometimes, having an open and honest conversation with your friends that the budgets are tight may be the best move.