After crash Merrill firefighter/paramedic takes groceries home for injured driver

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Merrill firefighter not only responded to a car crash, but he did a nice deed after as well on Wednesday.
After the car crash one of the drivers was transported to the hospital. The injured driver had groceries in the vehicle. So, Merrill firefighter and paramedic John Kraegenbrink went above and beyond the call of duty and took their groceries home for them to prevent them from spoiling.
It seems like a small thing, but with grocery costs higher than usual right now, it is not only a genuine move, but also helps the driver financially.