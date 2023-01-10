After several crashes Tuesday, reminders for winter driving

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND PATCHY DENSE FOG LEADING TO LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS EVENING... Areas of freezing drizzle were occurring across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin. Some roads have been treated to help prevent the drizzle from freezing, and driving conditions on these roads were generally good. However, the drizzle will continue to freeze and form an icy glaze on many untreated roads. Patchy dense fog was also occurring, mainly in central Wisconsin. The fog was reducing the visibility to less than 1/4 mile in places and resulting in locally hazardous travel conditions. Anyone traveling across the area this evening should use extra caution and plan on needing some extra travel time to safely reach their destination.