 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality affects your furry friends

  • Updated
  • 0
dog1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The hazy air in across the skies has caught a lot of people's attention 

It's had major affects all across the area, not only to people, but pets too.

At 8:30 Monday morning the air quality monitors in the region were showing readings of unhealthy air.

Those with lung or heart disease as well as older, and younger people should avoid exertion.

How does all of this effect pets?

People treat their animals like they are a part of the family, so when things like this happen, they should take the same precautions.

"Very similar to people things that we watch for are things like exercise intolerance or maybe if you're walking your dog outside or riding your horse, maybe they don't have the same stamina that they did, they may cough or have respiratory nasal discharge things like that" said Keith Poulsen Director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The worst of the smoke is expected to hit Tuesday from noon, until Wednesday at noon.

Tags

Recommended for you