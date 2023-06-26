Air quality could effect US Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- "If you are more susceptible to those irritants in the air, taker the precautions that you need." said Mayor Mike Wiza.
The US Senior Open is about ready to tee off, and air quality issues are causing some concerns for golfers and fans.
The haze that has started to roll in is due in part to the Canadian wildfires.
The Wisconsin DNR Issued an air quality alert for most of the badger state, especially those on the eastern side.
The tournament has a chance to show off Stevens Point, and Central Wisconsin to the world.
However it may end up looking a little smokier than usual.
"There's lots of viewing options if going outside isn't something you feel you can handle," said Wiza.
Practice rounds start Tuesday just as the worst of the smoke is rolling in between Tuesday at noon, and Wednesday at noon.