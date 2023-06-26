 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south today (Monday, June 26th), impacting PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.

For today (Monday, June 26th), we expect the heaviest smoke
impacts across the eastern half of the state, where the Air
Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY
category but could reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with
heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon
Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the
period of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the
UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the
possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality effects your furry friends

  • Updated
  • 0
dog1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The hazy air in across the skies has caught a lot of people's attention 

It's had major effects all across the area, not only to people, but pets too.

At 8:30 Monday morning the air quality monitors in the region were showing readings of unhealthy air.

Those with lung or heart disease as well as older, and younger people should avoid exertion.

How does all of this effect pets?

People treat their animals like they are a part of the family, so when things like this happen, they should take the same precautions.

"Very similar to people things that we watch for are things like exercise intolerance or maybe if you're walking your dog outside or riding your horse, maybe they don't have the same stamina that they did, they may cough or have respiratory nasal discharge things like that" said Keith Poulsen Director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The worst of the smoke is expected to hit Tuesday from noon, until Wednesday at noon.

Tags

Recommended for you