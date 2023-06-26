Air quality effects your furry friends

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The hazy air in across the skies has caught a lot of people's attention
It's had major effects all across the area, not only to people, but pets too.
At 8:30 Monday morning the air quality monitors in the region were showing readings of unhealthy air.
Those with lung or heart disease as well as older, and younger people should avoid exertion.
How does all of this effect pets?
People treat their animals like they are a part of the family, so when things like this happen, they should take the same precautions.
"Very similar to people things that we watch for are things like exercise intolerance or maybe if you're walking your dog outside or riding your horse, maybe they don't have the same stamina that they did, they may cough or have respiratory nasal discharge things like that" said Keith Poulsen Director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
The worst of the smoke is expected to hit Tuesday from noon, until Wednesday at noon.