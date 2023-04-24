Alcohol-free group comes to central Wisconsin

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A new group focused on living alcohol-free has come to Marathon County.
Wisconsin is known for many things, from cheese curds to Hodag and its drinking culture. For people abstaining from alcohol, it can feel lonely, but one Facebook group is working to fix that.
Alcohol-Free Marathon County started at the beginning of April and already has over 100 members. The Facebook group started as a place where anyone looking to live alcohol-free could visit to feel supported.
The Facebook group is a safe space for people to share non-alcoholic beverage recipes, alcohol-free events and make friends with people who have a similar lifestyle.
Christina Lium-Rickert, a group admin for the page, says it's hard enough going to events that focus on alcohol, and she hopes this page helps bring people together.
"You go to events, oh there's drinking, even at kids' events there's drinking," Lium-Rickert said. "So, being able to relate to other parents, especially those who are sober, so they can't use alcohol as a resource."
As the alcohol-free lifestyle continues to grow across the country Lium-Rickert said she hopes mock-tails and dry bars grow in central Wisconsin.
