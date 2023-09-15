Alcohol restrictions coming to Wausau parks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An ordinance change is coming to parks in the city of Wausau for 2024.
Alcohol use is being restricted in city parks, playground areas, athletic surfaces, and pools to the time window of 4-11 p.m., effective January 1. No alcohol can be consumed before 4 p.m.
City council voted unanimously to pass the change, under the condition it would sunset after one year.
Council members went back and forth in their discussion Tuesday, with some arguing changing the ordinance would prevent people from having casual beverages with friends.
It ultimately came down to points made by Police Chief Matt Barnes and some council members, where complaints have been received by police of overconsumption in parks, creating unwelcoming environments.
"Our parks are losing value. They have individuals and families who will not use them because of the alcohol use that's occurring, and I think it's entirely possible to enjoy our parks prior to 4:00 without having a couple beers," Barnes said.
The new ordinance was crafted similar to what's in place at Wausau's 400 Block, with some council members saying uniformity between public spaces was important.
Special events that have proper city permits can allow for alcohol use in city parks.
Marathon Park falls under the county's jurisdiction and is also considered an exception.