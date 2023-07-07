AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 7-year-old located safe

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- 12:50 a.m. update: An Amber Alert update says Brylee has been located safe.
10:30 p.m. update: An Amber Alert has been issued for Brylee EJ Eades.
Authorities are attempting to locate 7-year-old Brylee Eades.
In a Facebook post, the Vilas County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen today, Friday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m. in Lac du Flambeau.
She is about 4'4", 78 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a pink tank top with "Pink" wording, blue jean shorts, and no shoes.
The Amber Alert noted she was last seen being helped into a white vehicle with possible tinted windows by a female with dark hair, tanned complexion, and wearing pink dress, headed north on Wazhashk Trail.
The Amber Alert listed the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department's number if you have any information regarding this alert: 844-267-6648.
This article has been updated with the contact phone number that was listed by the Amber Alert.