American Idol icons perform at the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Two American idol finalists will perform at the Grand Theater on Tuesday night.
American Idol season 2 winner Ruben Studdard and runner-up Clay Aiken will perform their show "Twenty the Tour" in honor of the 20 years since their time on American Idol.
They say their trust and respect for each other's craft is just one of the reasons that make performing together so special.
"It is so much more enjoyable when you trust the other person, you know they know what they are doing, you know that they got our back you got there's, that's really rare to find," Clay Aiken said. "Some people call it chemistry, I think it's a comradery that we have that makes it enjoyable to perform together."
The show will take place tonight at the Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available both online and in-person.