American Legion softball season begins in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's a whole new ballgame this summer in Wisconsin.
This summer marks the first since American Legion posts were allowed to field girls' softball teams, and several in Central Wisconsin have sponsored teams, including Wausau, Antigo, and Wittenberg-Birnamwood. There are 28 teams statewide.
"It really makes it exciting because the interest is really being generated more and more for softball," said Dave Mathison, the Wisconsin American Legion state softball and baseball commissioner.
This comes after more than 90 years of posts sponsoring baseball programs in communities across Wisconsin, and now softball players are looking to leave their own mark.
"It's definitely a staple in our community, going to the Woodchucks' stadium and watching a baseball game, so it's great that softball's being honored and sponsored like that," said Claire Coushman with the Wausau Post 10 Patriots.
Officials hail American Legion-sponsored sports as being more inclusive than other summer programs, with Post 10 electing to waive player fees for the season.
"I think it's going to grow, I think the parents are going to be appreciative of it and I think the schools, to allow their girls to enhance their skills and keep their skills up during summertime is just going to be carried up," said Julie Muhle, the Wisconsin Department Commander for the American Legion.
Players graduating from 2023 to 2027 were eligible to play this season, with Post 10's team open for players from Wausau West, Wausau East, and Newman Catholic High Schools.
The Medford Area's Whittlesey Lions Post 147 team was open to players from Medford High School and a few other schools from the surrounding area.
Tuesday's opening event came with plenty of fanfare, hoping to spark a new era of summertime traditions.
"I don't think a lot of them really understand how big of an opportunity it is and how it'll be looked at later in life. They'll be older and with their own kids before it's talked about," said Shawn Konieczny, a coach with Post 147.
Games will primarily take place on weeknights throughout June and July. Some teams' schedules will be finalized at a later time. The postseason begins July 21.