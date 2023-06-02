Amherst man honored for helping save wife's life with CPR

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The American Red Cross has given a Portage County man one of its highest honors after helping save his wife's life.
Dale Hintz of Amherst has earned the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action, given in a small ceremony at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Stevens Point Thursday.
Dale's wife, Sandy, had been found unconscious due to a cardiac arrest in their home in October 2022, and that's when Dale assessed the situation, called 911, then performed chest compressions for 11 minutes until emergency crews arrived.
Medical professionals then used an AED, or an automated external defibrillator to help further resuscitate Sandy.
"By calling the 911 operator right away and hearing her voice and just starting that process, it got me back into the mode of doing what I need to do," Dale said, after recalling he had originally felt panicked in the moment.
Sandy is now well into her recovery, thanks to Dale's actions.
"Dale, acting in that moment, without a doubt, saved his wife's life," said Kathryn Halvorsen, the executive director for the American Red Cross Northcentral Wisconsin Chapter.
Those words in particular are still a challenge for Dale to process, as he says he just wants everyone else involved to get their own portion of credit.
Dale and Sandy are both CPR-certified as part of their jobs and ventures, and Dale says he'd recommend everyone get CPR-certified, since it could be your loved one that needs the help next.
"I always thought it was a great thing to learn, I never thought I'd be using it to save my wife," he said. "I'm just grateful Sandy's here with me," he added.
If you'd like to become certified, you can contact the Red Cross or your local fire department to see what classes may be coming up in your area.
The Red Cross is also encouraging people to nominate those who helped sustain a life for the award Hintz earned. If you know of someone who is worthy, click here.