Amid rise in flu cases, still plenty of time get flu shot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you haven't done so already, health officials want you to get your flu shot, especially if you're at high risk.
Doctors with Aspirus in Wausau say they have seen more flu cases compared to previous years already this flu season.
High risk groups include children younger than two years old, those that are pregnant, and those who are elderly.
Even if you've gotten a flu vaccine in the past, you should get one every year because the virus is constantly adapting to new immune systems.
Health officials say these shots are safe and anyone six months or older can get one.
"There are some side effects, but they're mild and self-limited, and they're a result of your own immune system learning about the influenza strain so it can target it, so side effects are actually a good thing," said Tristan O'Driscoll, an Infectious Disease Pharmacist for Aspirus Wausau.
It's never too late to get a flu shot, but the sooner the better.
To prevent yourself from getting sick, wash your hands and keep your distance from those who are sick.