An annual race aims to remember and honor victims of 9/11

KRONENWETTER, Wi. (WAOW)-- Runners of all ages raced Saturday morning in memory of those who died on 9/11.
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack against the Twin Towers in New York City. Ahead of the painful day, racers competed in the Run for the Fallen in Kronenwetter.
Ashley Chaney and her sister decided to compete in honor of the bravery first responders showed on 9/11.
"Thinking about it this morning, I feel like I'm going to struggle today because I'm new," Chaney said. "But I feel like if all these people can run into a burning building to help people they don't even know, we can probably run three miles."
75% of registration fees support the national fallen firefighter's foundation, and the remainder goes towards gear, equipment and training for the village of the Kronenwetter Fire Department.
From 2015 to 2021, this event raised $123,000 for America's Fallen Fire Heroes.