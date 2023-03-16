An update on the Afghan refugee resettlement

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY ROADS EXPECTED TONIGHT AS RAIN TRANSITIONS TO SNOW... Rain will continue to change to snow from the west to east tonight. Accumulations will be mostly under an inch, with higher amounts over far northern WI. Slick spots are expected on roads as temperatures drop below freezing. In addition, northwest winds will increase late this evening with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Exercise extra caution if traveling.