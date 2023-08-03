Animals, farmers take center stage Wisconsin Valley Fair on show day

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A lot of us are lucky enough to know how strong a bond can be between a person and their pet.
For some of the kids at the Wisconsin Valley Fair, they've been raising these animals since birth.
Learning plenty of lessons they're all aiming for Best in Show ribbon.
Aside from the months, and even years, of work that takes place before showing an animal - just fair week is jam-packed with work.
Starting several days in advance with cleaning and preparations to make sure the animal is completely ready for showtime.
"On Tuesday we sheer them all - we have 7 lambs, and then that was like long long hours, and then Wednesday we came here we weighed them in, and then today we got them all ready," said Anna Marie Schmitt, who shows sheep. "We put them on the stand, trimmed up their legs, trimmed up their body. We got them all ready for show day.”
The old saying "Teamwork makes the dreamwork" couldn't be more true in the case of chasing the blue ribbon.
Kids from across the state give up their summers while other kids enjoy theirs.
"You guys also need to work as a team as well that if you guys work together it won’t be bad and stuff like that just working with them every day and being partners with them almost. You guys are a team, you guys are a team all summer. That’s how I think of it.” said Lindsey Schmoll, who shows beef cattle, sheep and pigs.
For the kids involved in showing animals at the fair this is their passion project coming to life.
Many long days and short nights of sleep prove just how motivated these kids are for winning the blue ribbon.
"This is what I love to do it’s where my dedication is," said Isabella Zastrow, who is also showing sheep. "I spend every day of my summer out with them, so it’s just that ending gratification and just making it very special for me.”
Most animals are being shown Thursday, while pigs show off their moves Friday for the competition.