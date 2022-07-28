Annie's Campground now up for auction

GRESHAM, Wis. (WBAY) -- Annie's Campground is now up for auction and bids are being accepted.
Our affiliate, WBAY-TV in Green Bay says information about the action has been posted to Facebook Marketplace, it can also be found here.
The auction for the campground is sealed-bid and all bid must be placed by Friday, August 19 at noon.
Buyers must sign a confidentiality agreement, pricing is confidential as well.
The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff is facing financial and legal trouble in court.