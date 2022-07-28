 Skip to main content
Annie's Campground now up for auction

  • Updated
ANNIE’S CAMPGROUND

Annie's Campground in May of 2020. 

 WAOW

GRESHAM, Wis. (WBAY) -- Annie's Campground is now up for auction and bids are being accepted. 

Our affiliate, WBAY-TV in Green Bay says information about the action has been posted to Facebook Marketplace, it can also be found here

The auction for the campground is sealed-bid and all bid must be placed by Friday, August 19 at noon. 

Buyers must sign a confidentiality agreement, pricing is confidential as well. 

The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff is facing financial and legal trouble in court. 

