Annual pumpkin glow returns

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual Auburndale School Forest Pumpkin Glow is back for another year of lights and not so many frights on Saturday, October 15th from 5 to 9 p.m.
The event will take place at Auburndale School Forest. Guests can park at the Auburndale Park Shelter parking lot.
After overwhelming success last year, bringing in over 2,500 people, they're hoping to bring in a similar crowd.
This year has over 300 tiki torches lining the paths of the Auburndale School Forest.
"It's just really neat to see a lighted path in the middle of the night." said Mark Cournoyer, Ag instructor and event planner.
There will be various vendors and concessions, face painting and hot chocolate, but the star of the night will be the glowing pumpkins. Those are carved by students the night before.
The carved and glowing pumpkins line the paths of the forest, highlighting the beauty of all the hard work put in by students and faculty.
"This is truly a work of passion by our students, here at our school forest we love to show it off." said Cournoyer.
The event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged and go to Toys for Tots, which provides toys for kids in need.
"It's just really cool to have everybody come together for such a great event and the money that it goes towards is such a good cause, and it's really great to give back to the community." said Annamarie Aue, senior at Auburndale.
The forest trails are ADA accessible, and all pumpkins are given to farmers to feed their steer after the event.