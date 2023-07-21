Annual state water ski show returns

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Lake Wazeecha hosted the 57th annual Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships.
The show brings in thousands from all over to catch a glimpse of these extraordinary acts.
"So much fun this weekend seeing all the different show skiers and friends from across the state it's like a big family reunion seeing everyone," said Jordan Moon, Co-Tournament Director.
The annual event is hosted by Aqua Skiers, who organize and plan the entire event, and even compete in it too.
It's their biggest fundraiser of the year.
"It's really fun and incredible to ski in this tournament and have all of these spectators, it's an amazing feeling when you come up for your payoff after an act and just have the crowd going crazy," said Moon.
Aside from the show itself, the event is one of the biggest tourism boosts the Rapids area sees.
"This is just as much the community's event as it is ours," said Moon, "Community wise the event brought in 3.5 million dollars for the Wisconsin Rapids community as a whole for local businesses so it's pretty amazing how much money this tournament brings in for our local business owners."
Many businesses said the difference is noticeable.
"All the people that are coming in and saying they're from out of town saying they came in specifically for this you know the restaurant and places fill up because of this event so it's really great to see," said Nathan Plym, Marketing Sales Manager at the Wisconsin Rapids Convention and Visitors Bureau.
They said the show brings them as much joy to put on as spectators feel watching, and they're excited to do it all again year after year.